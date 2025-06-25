Sign inSubscribe
Electricity supply restored from Iran to Balochistan’s Makran Division after two-day outage

Power restored to all districts of Makran, including Gwadar, Turbat, and Panjgur through 132-KV Pishin-Mand and Polan-Jiwani transmission lines

By News Desk

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) announced on Wednesday that electricity supply from Iran to Balochistan’s Makran Division was restored after a two-day outage left the region without power during intense heat.

Power was fully restored at 1 am on Tuesday night through the 132-KV Pishin-Mand and Polan-Jiwani transmission lines.

Electricity has now returned to all three districts of Makran, including Mand, Tump, Turbat, Hoshab, Panjgur, Jiwani, Gwadar Door, Gwadar Deep Sea Port, New Gwadar International Airport, Pasni, and Ormara.

Qesco explained that the power disruption, which began on Sunday at around 2:30pm due to the intense situation in Iran, left the Makran Division and the districts of Gwadar, Kech, and Panjgur without electricity. The outage occurred during a week of high temperatures, reaching 50°C.

A Qesco spokesperson noted that the power suspension caused significant difficulties for residents in the extreme heat. In response, the company connected the affected grid stations to the national grid to help maintain power supply during the outage.

Balochistan Assembly approves Rs81.5 billion supplementary budget for FY 2024-25
Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighboring states widens by 33% to $11.17 billion in FY25
News Desk
News Desk

