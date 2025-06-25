OpenAI CEO says partnership with Microsoft has points of tension

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said he spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday to discuss how the two companies will work together in the future.

In a New York Times podcast released Tuesday, Altman described the partnership as strong but acknowledged there are “points of tension” between the firms.

The talks come as Microsoft and OpenAI consider changing the terms of their investment agreement. Microsoft, an early and major backer of OpenAI, may see its stake shift depending on how the startup moves forward with raising capital or becoming a public company.

Reports suggest that Microsoft could pause the negotiations if key differences are not resolved.

One issue is how much equity Microsoft would hold if OpenAI switches to a for-profit structure. The AI firm is reportedly seeking more freedom to raise funds, which could reduce Microsoft’s share unless the current agreement is changed.

Another area of concern is Microsoft’s dual role as both a major investor and exclusive cloud partner, a combination that could attract regulatory attention.

Despite the talks, both companies have committed to continuing their commercial agreement through 2030. OpenAI will keep using Microsoft’s Azure cloud for its workloads, a deal that supports services like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot.

The companies have said their partnership has helped deliver widely used AI tools.

In a joint statement issued earlier in June, Microsoft and OpenAI said they maintain a long-term and productive relationship. They confirmed that negotiations are ongoing and expressed optimism about future collaboration.

Altman also said he has spoken with former U.S. President Donald Trump about AI. Trump, he noted, understands the global and economic stakes of advanced machine-learning technology.

In January, Trump launched “Stargate,” a $500 billion private-sector AI infrastructure project supported by companies including SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI.

Microsoft’s early investment helped OpenAI scale quickly, while OpenAI’s technology has driven more demand for Microsoft’s cloud services. But as both firms grow and explore new markets, they are increasingly operating as both partners and competitors.

With a key deadline approaching in April 2026 for OpenAI’s possible shift to a for-profit model, the outcome of these talks could shape the next phase of their relationship.