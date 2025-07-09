Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Changan follows industry trend, announces price hikes across all models

Price increases range from PKR 45,000 to PKR 200,000 for Oshan X7, Alsvin, Karvaan, and Sherpa models

By News Desk

Changan has announced a price hike across all its vehicle lineups, effective from July 1, 2025. This decision follows a broader trend in the automotive industry, with several major manufacturers including Kia Lucky Motors, Hyundai Nishat Motors, Honda Atlas, and PSMC already implementing price hikes.

The price increase is largely driven by the imposition of the new NEV (New Energy Vehicle) levy in the Finance Act 2025-26. This levy, alongside the ongoing challenges of the PKR devaluation and rising freight costs, has led manufacturers to pass on the increased costs to consumers.

Below is a breakdown of the revised prices for Changan’s vehicles, including the price increases for each model:

Model Previous Price New Price Difference
Oshan X7
Comfort (7 Seats) 8,299,000 8,474,000 175,000
FS (5 Seats) 8,949,000 9,149,000 200,000
FS (7 Seats) 9,099,000 9,299,000 200,000
Alsvin
MT Comfort 4,099,000 4,189,000 90,000
Lumiere 4,799,000 4,899,000 100,000
Lumiere Black Edition 4,899,000 4,999,000 100,000
Karvaan
Power Plus 1.2 3,199,000 3,249,000 50,000
Sherpa
Power 1.2 2,304,000 2,349,000 45,000

Earlier, some companies like Sazgar Engineering and MG Pakistan had decided to absorb the effects of the NEV levy, maintaining their current prices despite the new tax.

As the auto sector in Pakistan faces mounting pressure from rising production costs, consumers may find the increasing prices a challenge. Potential buyers may need to act quickly or consider more affordable alternatives before further price hikes occur.

Previous article
Honda Atlas announces price hike of up to Rs 201,000
Next article
Pakistan receives record $38.3 billion in remittances in FY25, up 27%
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.