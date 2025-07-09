Changan follows industry trend, announces price hikes across all models

Changan has announced a price hike across all its vehicle lineups, effective from July 1, 2025. This decision follows a broader trend in the automotive industry, with several major manufacturers including Kia Lucky Motors, Hyundai Nishat Motors, Honda Atlas, and PSMC already implementing price hikes.

The price increase is largely driven by the imposition of the new NEV (New Energy Vehicle) levy in the Finance Act 2025-26. This levy, alongside the ongoing challenges of the PKR devaluation and rising freight costs, has led manufacturers to pass on the increased costs to consumers.

Below is a breakdown of the revised prices for Changan’s vehicles, including the price increases for each model:

Model Previous Price New Price Difference Oshan X7 Comfort (7 Seats) 8,299,000 8,474,000 175,000 FS (5 Seats) 8,949,000 9,149,000 200,000 FS (7 Seats) 9,099,000 9,299,000 200,000 Alsvin MT Comfort 4,099,000 4,189,000 90,000 Lumiere 4,799,000 4,899,000 100,000 Lumiere Black Edition 4,899,000 4,999,000 100,000 Karvaan Power Plus 1.2 3,199,000 3,249,000 50,000 Sherpa Power 1.2 2,304,000 2,349,000 45,000

Earlier, some companies like Sazgar Engineering and MG Pakistan had decided to absorb the effects of the NEV levy, maintaining their current prices despite the new tax.

As the auto sector in Pakistan faces mounting pressure from rising production costs, consumers may find the increasing prices a challenge. Potential buyers may need to act quickly or consider more affordable alternatives before further price hikes occur.