Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bitcoin hits all-time high of $120,000 as US regulatory discussions loom

Bitcoin surges to $121,207.55 as investors await US policy developments; Ether also reaches five-month high

By News Desk

Bitcoin reached a significant milestone on Monday, surpassing the $120,000 mark for the first time, as it hit a new all-time high of $121,207.55. This surge comes amid growing anticipation surrounding key regulatory discussions for the cryptocurrency sector, with the US House of Representatives set to discuss several bills aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for digital assets.

US President Donald Trump, who has positioned himself as a supporter of the cryptocurrency industry, has been vocal about the need for policy reforms. Trump, who has called himself the “crypto president,” has urged lawmakers to create rules that would benefit the digital asset market.

The positive expectations surrounding these potential policy changes have fueled the latest rally in Bitcoin, pushing the cryptocurrency up by 29% year-to-date. As of Monday, Bitcoin was trading at $120,856.34, up 1.5% from earlier in the day.

The surge in Bitcoin has also lifted other cryptocurrencies. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, reached a five-month high of $3,048.23, before stabilizing at $3,036.24.

Overall, the cryptocurrency market has seen significant growth, with the total market value now reaching approximately $3.78 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Previous article
FBR introduces new property valuation requirement for income tax returns starting July 2025
Next article
Dewan cement switches over 50% of energy use to solar 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR to adjust input tax limits for taxpayers using automated system

Starting July 1, 2025, FBR to apply automated risk management system to modify input tax allowances; taxpayers can contest changes within 30 days

NHA denies irregularities in CAREC project, defends procurement process

FBR withholds ADRC case records, citing confidentiality

FBR to suspend registration of terminal operators failing to meet infrastructure standards

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.