SECP launches “Empowering Innovation: Roadmap for Startups” report

KARACHI – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) unveiled its report, “Empowering Innovation: Roadmap for Startups”, on July 17, 2025. This follows the inaugural Pakistan Startup Summit 2024 held in Karachi, which brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders from across the country.

The report builds on the summit’s discussions and incorporates feedback from various stakeholders, highlighting key challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem. It also outlines the SECP’s regulatory measures aimed at supporting the growth of startups. The document provides a forward-looking roadmap with actionable recommendations for regulators, government bodies, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, and investors.

SECP Commissioner Zeeshan Rehman Khattak expressed gratitude to the participants and reaffirmed the SECP’s commitment to fostering innovation. He stressed the importance of collaboration between all stakeholders to drive sustainable growth. The report also emphasises the need for ongoing consultations between startups, investors, and regulators to refine policies based on real-time feedback.

The full report is available for public access on the SECP’s official website.