AKD-led consortium buys majority stake in Pearl Continental Hotels

In a significant development in Pakistan’s hotel sector, a consortium of investoRsled by Aqeel Karim Dedhi – known in Pakistan’s capital markets simply by his initials as AKD – has snapped up a controlling 55.95% stake in Pakistan Services Ltd (PSL), the operator of the Pearl Continental (PC) brand.

The consortium consists of the AKD Group Holding (Pvt) Ltd – the flagship investment vehicle of Aqeel Karim Dhedhi – has acquired 9,089,651 shares, equal to 27.95% of PSL’s equity, at Rs700 per share. The ticket size works out to Rs6.3 billion. Dawood Jan Mohammad, founder of DJM Securities, has purchased just over 28% at the same price, lifting his outlay to roughly Rs6.3 billion as well.

Together, the duo will pay Rs12.7 billion (about $45 million) in cash, valuing PSL at Rs22.7 billion. Incidentally, the purchase price of Rs700 per share is a discount to what the shares had been trading at for much of the past two years. The last time the companies shares were trading at or below Rs700 per share was in 2023.

The shares appear to have been largely the result of AKD and DJM buying out the shareholding of several foreign investors who collectively owned about 54% of the company. It is not clear who the ultimate beneficial owners of those anonymous-sounding tax-haven incorporated foreign corporations are, so it is not known who was the ultimate seller.

From state asset to private jewel

PSL was incorporated as a government corporation in 1958 to develop and own hotels that were then managed under the Inter-Continental flag. When Inter-Continental exited Pakistan in 1985, entrepreneur Sadruddin Hashwani led Hashoo Group to win the privatisation bid, re-branding the properties as Pearl Continental and embarking on an expansion drive.

Today the chain counts eight operating PC hotels, 1,744 rooms and franchises the PC Gwadar property; mid-market subsidiaries PC Legacy and Hotel One add another 1,200-plus keys across the country. Yet despite its pedigree PSL has had to deal with the highly cyclical nature of the hotel business in Pakistan, which has not been an easy ride. Indeed, the company has already written down the entirety of its investment in Hotel One.

Nonetheless, the company has been investing heavily in growth. It has invested approximately Rs5.7 billion in developing the PC Rumanza in Multan, a golf resort, and Rs3.7 billion in in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

Separately, the Hashoo Group-owned company inaugurated PC Legacy Skardu in December 2024, a 40-key alpine resort developed in partnership with orthopaedic surgeon-turned-hotelier Dr Imran Ali Shah. Investment details were not disclosed, but management touts it as a valuable proposition and points to strong forward bookings for the 2025 summer season.

The new shareholders inherit these projects – along with a bruising interest-rate environment – but also the uplift that inevitably follows once construction risk is removed.

A crowding competitive field

PSL’s dominance is no longer uncontested. Serena Hotels, run by the Aga Khan Fund’s Tourism Promotion Services, now operates nine properties.

International brands have begun to circle again after a 20-year hiatus:

Hilton will bring the DoubleTree Nathiagali to market in 2025 under a management contract with Baron Nathiagali (Pvt) Ltd.

Radisson Hotel Group has signed two franchises in Islamabad and Gilgit (announcement October 2023).

The Hashoo Group itself also owns the Pakistan franchise for Marriott (Islamabad & Karachi).

And Avari (Lahore, Karachi, now Multan) have refreshed inventories.

Domestic upstarts – Roomph, Luxus and Luxus Grand – vie for younger travellers.

Add a burgeoning pipeline of Airbnb-style serviced apartments in Lahore and Karachi and it is clear that AKD and Dawood Jan have bought into an industry on the cusp of structural change.

The acquirers

Founded in 1947 by Abdul Karim Dhedhi’s father as a commodities brokerage, the AKD Group has morphed into a sprawling conglomerate spanning securities, asset management, telecoms, mining and real estate. Reuters once called it “one of Pakistan’s largest domestic corporates.”

AKD’s flagship property venture is The Arkadians – a 43-acre, 13-tower mixed-use development overlooking Karachi Creek. Launched through Creek Developers (Pvt) Ltd and one of Pakistan’s first REIT structures, Arkadians is pitched as the country’s most expensive residential address, with penthouses marketed at up to Rs980 million.

The group also owns AKD Tower in Clifton and has land banks in Gwadar and Islamabad, giving it the balance-sheet heft (and construction know-how) to finish PSL’s stalled hotels. AKD may eventually spin off the enlarged hospitality arm into a dedicated REIT, unlocking tax benefits and cheaper capital.

A former nominee director of the Karachi Stock Exchange, Dawood Jan Mohammad co-founded DJM Securities (Pvt) Ltd and sits on a clutch of private construction companies. According to corporate filings, he draws on more than 20 years’ experience in capital markets and real estate.

He appears to be mainly a financial investor rather than an operator; the expectation is that he will support strategy but leave day-to-day hotel management to Hashoo’s existing team and AKD’s corporate finance unit.

What the deal means

A 56% bloc vote gives the consortium effective board control, yet the Hashwanis retain roughly 18% and brand-management contracts, ensuring continuity of service quality.

Despite the capital outlay in buying shares in the company, none of the cash will actually hit the company’s balance sheet which means any additional money for growth or other initiatives still has to be raised from other sources.

The Takeover Regulations require a public-tender offer by the acquirers. The stock is already up past Rs1,216 per share in anticipation of such an offer. Key in understanding what happens next will be the degree to which the buyers had consulted the Hashwanis before the move. The amicable nature of the announcement indicates that this may not be a hostile takeover bid.

If that is the case, there may be a reshuffling of the board of directors, and potentially a change in management itself.

For now, though, the story is one of long-awaited capital rotation: an ailing state-era champion handed new life by capital-markets veterans betting that Pakistani hospitality’s best days still lie ahead.