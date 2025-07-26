Health Minister calls for global partnerships to boost Pakistan’s health sector at Boao Forum

BEIJING: Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday urged international stakeholders to explore partnerships in Pakistan’s health sector, emphasizing the country’s growing potential for collaboration, innovation, and investment. Representing Pakistan at the Boao Forum for Asia’s Global Health Forum in Beijing, Kamal highlighted the country’s commitment to offering strong returns, streamlined regulation, and government support to global partners.

Established in 2001, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) is a non-governmental international conference that focuses on promoting regional cooperation in Asia and encouraging common development worldwide. While the forum traditionally addresses economic issues, it has increasingly shifted focus to health-related matters tied to economic development and public well-being.

“We are ready for global health partnerships,” Kamal stated, underlining Pakistan’s 250 million population, nursing cooperation, and digital reforms as valuable assets for international collaboration. He stressed that economic growthcannot thrive without a robust health system.

During his address, Kamal also highlighted the recent launch of the digital licensing system for medical devices, which aims to complete licensing within 20 days, drastically reducing the delays that had previously hindered the sector.

The initiative, which was introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is seen as a major step toward healthcare reform and transparency. Sharif had praised the digital platform, noting that it would cut years-long delays in the medical licensing process, which had previously contributed to corruption and inefficiency.

Kamal’s call for collaboration aligns with Pakistan’s vision to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure and encourage greater international investment in the sector.