Nishat Group partners with Chery Automobile to launch EV Manufacturing plant

LAHORE: Mian Mohammad Mansha, a prominent Pakistani business magnate, has launched a factory to produce electric-powered vehicles in collaboration with Chery Automobile Co., one of China’s largest car exporters. The announcement was made by Muhammad Aqib Zulfiqar, Chief Financial Officer of Nishat Group, during an interview.

NexGen Auto Pvt., a subsidiary of Nishat Group, plans to introduce five new electric vehicles (EVs) at an event scheduled for Friday. The cars, which will be released under Chery’s Omoda and Jaecoo brands, are expected to mark a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry.

The project, which has seen an investment of around $100 million, aims to kick off local car assembly in October 2025. Zulfiqar noted that the partnership with Chery was finalized after Nishat’s executives visited China and evaluated various automakers, with Chery being selected for its leadership in EV technology and cost efficiency.

The venture is part of Nishat Group’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio in response to the growing interest in electric vehicles. Multiple Chinese manufacturers, including BYD, have already entered Pakistan’s market with plans for local production of EVs in the coming years.

Zulfiqar also called on the Pakistani government to expedite the implementation of its EV policies, particularly in the licensing of charging stations. The government aims for electric vehicles to account for 30% of total vehicle sales, imports, and production by 2030.