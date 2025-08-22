Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Railways to outsource 11 trains as part of modernisation drive

Minister Hanif Abbasi details plans for digital ticketing, infrastructure upgrades, and international connections

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi announced that 11 trains would be outsourced as part of Pakistan Railways’ broader modernization efforts. The move is part of a series of initiatives, including the digitalization of ticketing and significant infrastructure upgrades.

During an informal meeting with journalists, Abbasi emphasized that Pakistan Railways, after years of stagnation, is now focusing on modernization. Ticketing has already been digitized, with passengers able to purchase tickets through 16 banks, Easypaisa, and Ufone Bank. To reduce fare evasion, ticket checkers will be equipped with handheld devices, targeting annual losses of Rs1 billion.

Abbasi also shared that the Ministry has transitioned to an e-office and is planning to generate revenue through freight operations to support passenger services. 

Several key infrastructure projects were outlined, including the 480-kilometre track from Rohri to Karachi, with assistance expected from the Asian Development Bank. Further developments are underway in collaboration with provincial governments in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.

Previous article
Pakistan risks $131 billion regional auto trade opportunity amid tariff changes and used-car imports: report
Next article
ChatGPT parent OpenAI to launch first India office in New Delhi this year
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.