Pakistan Railways to outsource 11 trains as part of modernisation drive

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi announced that 11 trains would be outsourced as part of Pakistan Railways’ broader modernization efforts. The move is part of a series of initiatives, including the digitalization of ticketing and significant infrastructure upgrades.

During an informal meeting with journalists, Abbasi emphasized that Pakistan Railways, after years of stagnation, is now focusing on modernization. Ticketing has already been digitized, with passengers able to purchase tickets through 16 banks, Easypaisa, and Ufone Bank. To reduce fare evasion, ticket checkers will be equipped with handheld devices, targeting annual losses of Rs1 billion.

Abbasi also shared that the Ministry has transitioned to an e-office and is planning to generate revenue through freight operations to support passenger services.

Several key infrastructure projects were outlined, including the 480-kilometre track from Rohri to Karachi, with assistance expected from the Asian Development Bank. Further developments are underway in collaboration with provincial governments in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.