Descon Oxychem reports 69.7% rise in FY25 profit, earnings per share at Rs4.91

The company posts strong revenue growth and improved profitability, with a cash dividend of Rs2 per share

By News Desk


Descon Oxychem Limited (PSX: DOL) reported a significant increase in its net profit for the year ending June 30, 2025, amounting to Rs860.16 million, marking a 69.7% rise from Rs507.01 million in FY24. Earnings per share (EPS) also grew to Rs4.91 from Rs2.90 in the previous year.

Sales for the year rose by 4.5%, reaching Rs5.99 billion compared to Rs5.74 billion in FY24. Cost of sales decreased by 7.9% to Rs4.22 billion, resulting in a gross profit of Rs1.78 billion, a 54.1% increase YoY.

Despite an increase in administrative expenses by 29.4% to Rs250 million and a slight 2% rise in distribution and selling costs to Rs194 million, the company saw a sharp 73.2% increase in operating profit, which reached Rs1.33 billion, up from Rs770 million in FY24.

Other operating expenses rose by 87.2% to Rs121 million, but finance costs dropped by 58% to Rs10 million. Other income fell by 38.6% to Rs106 million.

Profit before levy and taxation amounted to Rs1.31 billion, a 53.2% increase from the previous year. After a levy of Rs15 million, profit before taxation stood at Rs1.29 billion, up 56.8% YoY.

After deferred tax adjustments, the company ended the year with net profit of Rs860 million, attributable entirely to equity holders of the parent company. Descon declared a cash dividend of Rs2 per share.

News Desk
News Desk

