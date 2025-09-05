AsiaPak, China Resources partner for plasma-derived medicines in Pakistan, attracting $235 million FDI

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: AsiaPak Investments has partnered with China Resources Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Group to strengthen Pakistan’s national health security and attract $235 million in foreign direct investment.

The collaboration focuses on ensuring self-sufficiency in plasma collection and plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs), a critical component of life-saving therapies.

The agreement, signed in Beijing on September 4, 2025, was witnessed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. AsiaPak Investments will invest $25 million to establish the first wave of plasma collection centers in north Punjab and east Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a central hub planned in Islamabad in 2026 for plasma collection, lab testing, storage, logistics, and administrative functions.

An additional $210 million will be invested to build Pakistan’s only fractionation facility for plasma-derived medicines, creating hundreds of high-skilled jobs and exploring potential export opportunities to regional markets.

AsiaPak, a diversified Pakistani company, has a history of successful partnerships with leading Chinese firms, including KE, Sino Sindh Resources (Thar Coal Block One), Liberty Power Daharki, Daewoo Express, Lotte Chemicals, and BOL TV.

China Resources Boya is among the top five biopharmaceutical companies in China, with 2023 revenues of $440 million and a market capitalization of $2.5 billion. Its parent, China Resources, is a Fortune Global 500 conglomerate with annual revenues of $150 billion.

“In the spirit of Iron Brothers, China Resources is honoured to bring Chinese expertise and technology to save lives in Pakistan. This is a win-win,” said Kai Qiu, Chairman of China Resources Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Group.

Shaheryar Chishty, Founder and CEO of AsiaPak Investments, thanked the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for their support in facilitating the joint venture, highlighting that the initiative addresses Pakistan’s critical shortage of affordable plasma-based medicines while demonstrating the country’s potential as an investment destination.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Coordination has supported the initiative by framing a policy for regulated export of source plasma and import of essential PDMPs, balancing domestic healthcare needs with integration into global biopharmaceutical markets.

“This partnership reflects a decade-long collaboration with China and aligns with Pakistan’s vision to attract foreign investment in high-impact sectors,” said Sameer Arshad Chishty, Chairman of AsiaPak Investments.

Brigadier (R) Dr. Nuzhat Mushahid of AsiaPak Investments acknowledged the role of Syed Mustafa Kamal in aligning provincial and regulatory bodies for the project.

The initiative is expected to position Pakistan as a regional leader in biopharmaceutical innovation, ensure affordability and accessibility of PDMPs, and stimulate economic growth through biotechnology investment.