Thursday, January 1, 2026
Govt pushes voluntary ethanol blending as prices remain high

OGRA to track financial impact of ethanol use versus exports on a quarterly basis

By Monitoring Desk

The government has proposed voluntary blending of ethanol with domestic petrol, citing high ethanol prices that make mandatory blending unviable.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired Thursday’s high-level meeting to review the plan.

OGRA chairman presented a detailed framework. Officials from the Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturers Association and Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association also attended. Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Bajwa and secretaries of Petroleum and Industries & Production joined the session.

The committee recommended blending only where financially feasible for refineries and ethanol producers.

OGRA was directed to submit quarterly reports comparing the financial benefits of domestic ethanol use versus exports. Findings will go through the Petroleum Division to the Prime Minister’s Office.

 

Monitoring Desk
