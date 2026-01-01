Internet usage in Pakistan surges as household access reaches 70%

The Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25, conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, reveals a 57% increase in individual internet usage, with internet access in households rising to 70%. The survey found that internet usage per individual increased from 17% to 57%, while household internet access surged from 34% to 70%, marking significant progress in digital connectivity across the country.

The survey, which involved data collection from over 32,000 households and was completed in June 2025, also indicated that smartphone availability within households reached 96%, further highlighting the expansion of mobile access. The digital transformation is seen as pivotal in bridging the gap for better access to information and services.

Other key findings of the HIES include notable improvements in gender parity at the primary level increasing from 92% to 96%. In addition, neonatal mortality rates have decreased, alongside a drop in infant mortality rates, which now stand at 47 deaths per 1,000 live births, reflecting a positive trend in child health.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the HIES data would play a crucial role in shaping future policies, particularly those focused on improving social services, infrastructure, and economic development. The government aims to leverage the data for evidence-based policy-making to enhance the nation’s growth and development trajectory.