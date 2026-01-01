Nadra launches facial recognition biometric system for easier citizen verification

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced a facial recognition-based biometric verification system to assist citizens facing challenges with traditional fingerprint authentication, particularly those with faded fingerprints, such as senior citizens and individuals with medical conditions.

The initiative, responding to long-standing issues, aims to simplify the verification process for citizens at various service providers, including banks, mobile franchises, housing societies, and property transfers, where biometric verification is mandatory. The new system is designed to ensure greater accessibility for individuals who struggle with fingerprint scans.

Under recent amendments to the Computerized National Identity Card rules, the legal definition of biometrics has been expanded to include facial photographs and iris scans as valid identifiers alongside fingerprints. This change creates a legal framework for multi-modal verification, supporting the integration of different technologies.

The system has been integrated into Nadra’s Registration Centres and the Pak ID application, currently enabling smoother processes for vehicle registration transfers and online passport applications.

Nadra has confirmed plans to extend this technology to provide proof-of-life certificates for federal government pensioners as well.

Starting January 20, 2026, citizens will be able to access facial recognition-based biometric verification certificates for a nominal fee of Rs20 at all Nadra registration centres. If a citizen’s fingerprint fails to verify at a service provider, they can visit a Nadra centre to have a new photo taken, which will then be matched against their existing records.

Upon successful matching, Nadra will issue a certificate containing a QR code, a unique tracking ID, and the citizen’s photograph. The certificate will remain valid for seven days, allowing service providers to verify the identity online via Nadra’s database.

The service will soon be available at e-Sahulat franchises, and with the upcoming launch of the national Digital ID, the verification process will be directly accessible through the Pak ID.