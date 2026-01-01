PM Shehbaz directs embassies to facilitate foreign investment

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has ordered all relevant ministries to work through Pakistani embassies around the world to provide information and support to potential foreign investors, part of efforts to increase investment in Pakistan.

He made the directive during a review meeting on economic governance reforms and development projects held in Islamabad on the first day of the year.

Under the instructions, embassies are to raise awareness among international investors and offer necessary facilities to encourage investment interest.

Shehbaz also tasked ministries with finalizing investment and development proposals in their respective sectors as soon as possible.

The prime minister said providing institutional and administrative support to investors remains a top government priority and stressed the need for coordinated action to implement economic governance policies.

Officials at the meeting briefed Shehbaz on progress of ongoing projects and reforms, and were instructed to ensure cooperation between federal and provincial institutions in all economic growth initiatives.