Attock Refinery temporarily shuts down crude distillation unit for maintenance

Attock Refinery Limited has announced the shutdown of its main crude distillation unit (HBU-I) with a capacity of 32,400 BPSD, following a reduction in crude stock levels. The shutdown, set to last for 3-4 days starting January 4, 2026, is necessary to address low stock levels of premium motor gasoline (PMG) and high-speed diesel (HSD) that were impacted during December 2025.

During this period, essential maintenance activities will be carried out, while other crude units will continue operations to maintain the normal functioning of downstream process units. The company assured that committed volumes and uninterrupted dispatches would be ensured during the shutdown period.

The refinery’s operations are expected to resume promptly after maintenance, with no major disruptions anticipated in the supply chain.