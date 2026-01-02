Pakistan allows Norse Atlantic to operate flights to Islamabad

Pakistan has granted approval to Britain’s Norse Atlantic Airways to operate direct flights to Islamabad from major UK cities, including London, Manchester, and Birmingham, marking a significant move in enhancing air travel options for passengers.

Minister of Defence and Aviation Khawaja Asif confirmed the decision on X, stating that Norse Atlantic will now offer flights from London, Manchester, and Birmingham to Islamabad. He emphasised that the entry of international airlines into Pakistan’s airspace promotes a competitive environment, which will lead to improved services and balanced fares for consumers.

This development comes just days after Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced it would resume flights between Islamabad and London starting March 29, 2026, after a six-year break. PIA will operate these flights from Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4, offering more options for travelers between Pakistan and the UK.

Pakistan recently finalised the sale of a 75% stake in PIA for Rs135 billion, marking a major step in the long-awaited privatization of the struggling national carrier.