Pakistan’s mobile phone imports rise 40% to $801 in five months of FY2025-26

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports rose by 40.5% in the first five months of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared to the same period in the previous year. The total value of imported mobile phones during July-November 2025 reached $801.1 million, up from $570.2 million during the same period in 2024-25, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a monthly basis, November 2025 witnessed an increase of 4.81% in mobile phone imports compared to November 2024, with imports recorded at $156.57 million, up from $149.38 million. Furthermore, imports grew by 8.3% in November 2025 compared to October 2025, where imports stood at US $144.56 million.

Read This: Pakistan’s local mobile phone production rises 8% to 2.49 million units in November

While imports have risen, local production of mobile phones has also increased. In November 2025, local manufacturing rose by 8% year-on-year, reaching 2.49 million units, up from 2.31 million units in the same month last year, according to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data. However, cumulative production during the first 11 months of 2025 stood at 27.6 million units, reflecting a 3% decline compared to the same period in 2024.

Read This: Govt readies mobile manufacturing policy, seeks final stakeholder input

Of the total units assembled in 2025, smartphones accounted for 53%, or 14.51 million units, while 2G handsets made up 47%, or 13.09 million units. Despite the monthly increase in local assembly, the percentage of domestic production meeting market demand fell to 88% in 2025, down from 93% in the first ten months, primarily due to the rise in imports after the launch of premium models like the Apple iPhone 17.

Infinix led the local assembly volumes with 3.47 million units, followed by VGO Tel at 3.07 million, Vivo at 2.57 million, and other brands such as Itel, Tecno, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Analysts at Topline Securities noted that the increase in November’s production suggests a gradual recovery from a period of slow production and inventory accumulation. The brokerage firm projects a 7-8% year-on-year growth in mobile phone sales over the next 12 months, fueled by a stable rupee, easing inflation, and growing consumer purchasing power.

The government is also pushing for a more robust local manufacturing industry. The Ministry of Industries and Production, in coordination with the Engineering Development Board (EDB), has finalised a draft Mobile and Electronic Device Manufacturing Policy (2026-33), aimed at moving the industry from low-value assembly to full-scale manufacturing. This policy targets deep localisation, export growth, and integration into global supply chains.

Currently, Pakistan’s mobile industry remains heavily reliant on assembling imported kits, with limited value addition and minimal exports. While the handset assembly industry has grown rapidly in recent years, localisation remains below 20%, leaving the sector vulnerable to disruptions in imports and foreign exchange pressures. The new policy aims to address these issues and foster sustainable growth in the sector.