Chashma Sugar Mills widens FY25 loss to Rs2.95 billion

Chashma Sugar Mills Limited has reported a net loss of Rs2.95 billion for year ended September 30, 2025, compared with a loss of Rs2.64 billion in FY24, according to company’s financial results shared with Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Net sales declined to Rs24.90 billion from Rs32.27 billion, while gross profit fell to Rs1.66 billion from Rs2.22 billion. Selling and distribution expenses rose to Rs1.16 billion from Rs877.88 million, and administrative and general expenses increased to Rs1.49 billion from Rs1.20 billion.

Loss per share was reported at Rs102.77 for FY25 compared with Rs91.92 in FY24.

Chashma Sugar Mills said annual general meeting will be held on January 28, 2026 at 11:00am at registered office at Mardan, and share transfer books will remain closed from January 18 to January 28 (both days inclusive).