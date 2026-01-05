Sign in
Monday, January 5, 2026
Consumer Goods

Diamond to resume mattress manufacturing after years off the market

The company has resumed manufacturing operations in a rented factory in Lahore

By Profit Report

Diamond Industries Ltd (PSX: DIIL), a small-cap listed manufacturer best known for its long-running association with the Diamond Supreme Foam brand, has formally restarted commercial production after a prolonged shutdown, signalling an attempted return from the corporate wilderness to Pakistan’s crowded consumer durables market.

In a PSX filing, the company said it has signed a lease agreement and taken possession of a “running factory” engaged in manufacturing foam and spring mattresses, furniture, and allied products, located at 58-km Multan Road, Khankay More, Bhai Pheru, Lahore. The company said it has commenced manufacturing operations effective 1 January 2026, describing the move as a bid to capture market share and protect the interests of minority shareholders.

The restart is not a spur-of-the-moment decision. The company has framed it as the execution of a management plan approved at a board meeting held in late November 2025, aimed specifically at resuming manufacturing operations after a multi-year pause.

 

