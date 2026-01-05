Diamond to resume mattress manufacturing after years off the market

Diamond Industries Ltd (PSX: DIIL), a small-cap listed manufacturer best known for its long-running association with the Diamond Supreme Foam brand, has formally restarted commercial production after a prolonged shutdown, signalling an attempted return from the corporate wilderness to Pakistan’s crowded consumer durables market.

In a PSX filing, the company said it has signed a lease agreement and taken possession of a “running factory” engaged in manufacturing foam and spring mattresses, furniture, and allied products, located at 58-km Multan Road, Khankay More, Bhai Pheru, Lahore. The company said it has commenced manufacturing operations effective 1 January 2026, describing the move as a bid to capture market share and protect the interests of minority shareholders.