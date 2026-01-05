Sign in
Monday, January 5, 2026
Liven Pharma in talks on possible Hoover Pharma acquisition

Subject to due diligence and approvals, Liven Pharma says talks on possible Hoover Pharma deal remain at preliminary stage

By News Desk

Liven Pharma Limited has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that it is engaged in preliminary discussions with Hoover Pharma (Private) Limited regarding a possible merger and acquisition transaction involving Hoover Pharma (Private) Limited, according to a material information notice dated January 5, 2026

In the notice, company said discussions are exploratory and both sides are assessing viability and feasibility of transaction, with no final decision taken so far. It said any potential deal would remain subject to further evaluation, regulatory approvals, and outcome of detailed due diligence.

The company added that intimation was being made for transparency and should not be taken as confirmation of any definitive agreement, arrangement, or commitment at this stage.

