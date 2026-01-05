Sign in
Monday, January 5, 2026
Banking

Sluggish growth at ABL, as bank continues to lose market share

In a record-breaking year for the banking sector, ABL’s revenue growth has barely beaten inflation

By Profit Report
Focus on Monitor, Young man disappointed for failed strategy of trading while watching Graph on Computers at home office - concept of investing money on shares, analyzing stock market and finacial

Allied Bank Ltd (ABL) has posted another set of soft results, reinforcing the sense that a lender once counted among Pakistan’s “Big Five” is now struggling to keep up in a banking market that – at least for most large players – has been defined by boom-time revenues and outsized profitability.

In the three months ended September 2025 (3QCY25), ABL reported consolidated earnings per share of Rs7.71, down 29% from Rs10.84 in the same quarter last year. That translates into profit after tax of Rs8.8 billion, versus Rs12.4 billion a year earlier. Despite the earnings drop, the bank held its quarterly payout steady, declaring a Rs4 per share dividend – unchanged from 3QCY24.

The top line also moved in the wrong direction. Total income for the quarter fell to Rs35.0 billion, down 11% from Rs39.1 billion, as net mark-up/interest income declined 15% year-on-year (from Rs31.7 billion to Rs27.0 billion).

That quarterly contraction matters because it lands at a moment when investors have been conditioned to expect banks to defend earnings – through balance-sheet positioning, fee growth, or cost discipline – even as the interest-rate cycle shifts. Instead, ABL’s most recent numbers show a bank absorbing the downside of an easing-and-repricing environment without a compensating uplift elsewhere.

On a full-year basis, the story is only marginally better. In calendar year 2024 (CY24), ABL’s total income rose to Rs146.5 billion, up 5% from Rs139.5 billion in CY23. Profit after tax increased 7% to Rs44.4 billion, while earnings per share rose to Rs38.77 and the dividend per share increased to Rs16 (from Rs12 the year before).

But those nominal gains look thin once compared to inflation.

 

