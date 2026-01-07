Sign in
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
FBR reconstitutes customs classification committee to resolve import disputes

New committee will streamline assessment of duties and taxes for imported goods.

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reformed its customs classification committee to address disputes related to the classification of imported goods and ensure the accurate assessment of duties and taxes at the import stage.

In a notification, the FBR introduced Customs General Order No. 01 of 2026, outlining the new methodology for resolving classification disputes. Under the new structure, the committee will consist of three Collectors from the South region, as appointed by the Chief Collector of Customs (Appraisement-South), with the Board being kept informed. 

This marks a change from the previous composition, which included the Collector of Customs Appraisement (East), Collector Appraisement-West, and the Collector of Customs at SAPT, Karachi.

The restructured committee aims to expedite the resolution of classification issues and improve the accuracy of customs duty assessments.

