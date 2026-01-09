PM approves national policy framework to reform gemstones sector

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif gave in‑principle approval on Friday to a National Policy Framework designed to reform Pakistan’s gemstones sector and align it with global market standards, the PM’s office said.

At a high‑level meeting attended by federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, and other senior officials including Special Assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar, Shehbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan holds significant gemstone reserves but current formal exports remain low. The framework sets an export target of $1 billion within five years and mandates immediate actions to bridge the gap between potential and actual performance.

Directives from the meeting included establishing at least two Centres of Excellence this year to support innovation and skills development, setting up internationally recognised testing laboratories, and implementing a formal certification system to boost global credibility of Pakistani gemstones.

The prime minister also instructed a comprehensive geological survey to map and value the country’s gemstone deposits, including emeralds, rubies, peridot, topaz and aquamarine, and ordered the Ministry of Finance to release funds needed for policy execution.

Officials attending the briefing included federal ministers and senior aides, who outlined plans for value‑chain integration and the creation of a National Warranty Office. A statutory authority to oversee implementation, support businesses and coordinate among agencies was finalised by the Ministry of Industries and Production in December 2025 ahead of the new policy’s completion.

Pakistan’s gemstones sector includes a range of precious and semi‑precious stones. Despite estimates suggesting large untapped reserves, formal export figures have remained minimal, largely due to limited value addition, weak certification mechanisms and informal trading channels. Government reforms seek to formalise the sector, attract foreign investment and increase value‑added exports through improved technology, regulation and international standards.