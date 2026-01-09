Sign in
Friday, January 9, 2026
PSX faces selling pressure, KSE-100 drops nearly 900 points

Benchmark index reverses earlier advance as profit‑taking hits multiple sectors

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a strong reversal on Thursday, January 9th as profit‑taking triggered heavy selling across the market, dragging the KSE‑100 Index down by about 900 points from earlier levels.

The benchmark index opened on a firm note but gave up gains as investors squared off positions, pushing the KSE‑100 Index down approximately 900 points by mid‑session. As of 02:54 PM, the index was trading at 184,631.48 points, down by 911.53 points, or -0.49%, from the previous close of 185,543.01. Market participants attributed the slide to profit‑booking after recent rallies, which had lifted key stocks over prior sessions.

Activity was broad‑based, with selling pressure observed in major sectors, including banking, oil and gas, and industrial shares, which weighed on the overall performance. Despite the downturn, a handful of stocks recorded gains, but these were overshadowed by losses among heavyweight names that dominate the index.

The pullback comes after several sessions of strong buying momentum earlier in the week, indicating a market correction rather than a sustained reversal in market trend.

News Desk
News Desk

