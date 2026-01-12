Do Pakistani exporters still have hope?

In the heart of Pakistan’s economic engine lies its textile industry, a sector that has powered the country’s exports for decades. As one of the world’s largest producers of cotton, Pakistan once dominated textile exports. Yet, today, the industry is on the brink, weighed down by rising costs, outdated infrastructure, and inefficiencies that have left many players in the sector struggling to remain afloat. The once-vibrant hub of textile production in Sindh and beyond is now a shell of its former self, as government policies fail to keep up with the needs of an increasingly globalized and competitive marketplace.

A Shifting Landscape: From Booming to Struggling