Government developing policies to boost SME growth, reduce trade deficit

The government is working on responsive policies and targeted support measures for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help stimulate growth, reduce the trade deficit and expand employment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan said during a visit to Bin Qasim Industrial Park.

Mr Khan met with representatives of several manufacturing units, including Techno Auto Glass Ltd, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd and Aisha Steel Mills, and acknowledged the role of industrial infrastructure in supporting manufacturing jobs.

During the visit, SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Nadia Jahangir Seth briefed the SAPM on contributions of SME clusters to manufacturing and exports and outlined ongoing government initiatives. These efforts include measures to expand access to finance, enhance technology adoption and build broader market linkages for SMEs.

Industry officials noted that more than 75 firms in the automotive and automotive parts sector operate in and around Bin Qasim, collectively employing around 100,000 workers and producing local parts for Pakistan’s auto industry.

Sector stakeholders pledged support for increased localisation to lower costs and shift skilled jobs to Pakistan, aiming to create additional opportunities for the country’s young workforce.

Earlier in the year, on 5th January, the Prime Minister had directed relevant authorities to speed up steps to ensure banks and other financial institutions provide loans to small and medium-sized enterprises on easier terms, according to a Prime Minister’s Office press release.