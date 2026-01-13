Pakistan, UAE to implement “pre‑immigration clearance” system to simplify travel procedures

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to implement a pre‑immigration clearance system that will allow travellers bound for the UAE to complete immigration formalities in Pakistan before departure, officials said. The arrangement aims to streamline arrival procedures and cut waiting times at UAE airports.

The agreement was reached during discussions between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a UAE delegation led by Director General of Customs Al Dara Border Crossing Ahmed Abdullah Bin Lahej Al Falasi. Under the plan, the new clearance procedure will be introduced on a pilot basis in Karachi before being rolled out to other departure points if successful.

Once operational, travellers who complete pre‑immigration checks in Pakistan will be able to exit UAE airports without undergoing the usual arrival immigration process, effectively treating their arrival as a domestic entry and saving significant time.

Officials said the initiative is also expected to improve the overall travel experience and reduce delays caused by extensive arrival clearance procedures. This move comes amid broader efforts by Pakistani authorities to address travel‑related challenges, including strict documentation checks and support for passengers through Pre‑Departure Facilitation Desks introduced by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to assist outbound travellers with immigration guidance.

The initiative comes amid a rise in outbound travel from Pakistan. According to data released by the Bureau of Immigration, as reported by The News, more than 727,000 Pakistanis migrated overseas for employment in 2025, underscoring demand for smoother and faster immigration procedures.

The pilot phase will require finalisation of administrative and technical frameworks between both countries. After successful implementation in Karachi, the system may be extended to other international airports in Pakistan.