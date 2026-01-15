Punjab bans petrol, diesel vehicles, shifts government fleet to EVs, hybrids

The Punjab government has decided to impose a complete ban on the purchase of new petrol and diesel vehicles across provincial government departments, as part of a policy shift aimed at reducing emissions and promoting clean transportation.

Under the decision, all government departments will be allowed to procure only electric or hybrid vehicles, while vehicles used for field duties have been exempted.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said the move reflected the government’s commitment to environmental protection and added that a comprehensive provincial electric vehicle policy would be announced soon.

As part of the same initiative, the issuance of no-objection certificates for new petrol pumps has been made conditional on the installation of electric vehicle charging units. Officials said no new petrol pump would be allowed to operate without EV charging facilities.

Authorities disclosed that NOCs have already been issued through the e-Biz Portal for 170 new petrol pumps across 31 cities in Punjab, all of which are required to install EV chargers.

These include 29 petrol pumps in Faisalabad, 14 in Lahore, 10 in Bahawalpur, nine each in Khanewal and Bahawalnagar, eight each in Rawalpindi and Jhang, and seven each in Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Kasur and Chiniot.