OGRA cuts RLNG prices for January 2026 as import costs ease

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in line with the policy guidelines of the Federal Government, has notified a reduction in re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) prices effective January 1, 2026, providing cost relief to consumers of both major gas utilities.

According to the official notification, the RLNG transmission price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been reduced to $10.4136 per MMBtu in January 2026, down from $10.9186 per MMBtu in December 2025, registering a decline of $0.5050 per MMBtu, or 4.62 percent. Similarly, the SNGPL distribution price has been cut to $11.2743 per MMBtu from $11.8280 per MMBtu, marking a reduction of $0.5537 per MMBtu, equivalent to 4.68 percent.

For Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), the RLNG transmission price has been fixed at $8.9770 per MMBtu for January 2026, compared to $9.4741 per MMBtu in the previous month, reflecting a decrease of $0.4971 per MMBtu, or 5.25 percent. The distribution price for SSGCL has also been lowered to $10.2099 per MMBtu from $10.7767 per MMBtu, showing a reduction of $0.5668 per MMBtu, or 5.26 percent.

OGRA stated that the downward revision in RLNG prices is primarily due to a decrease in the Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) price of imported LNG. The authority clarified that RLNG prices are determined on a monthly basis in accordance with fluctuations in international LNG prices and other cost components.

The regulator further noted that the detailed RLNG price notification for January 2026 is available on OGRA’s official website. The price cut is expected to ease cost pressures on industrial, commercial, and power sector consumers relying on RLNG amid ongoing efforts to manage energy costs.