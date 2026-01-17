Senators call for safeguards on under-18 social media use, propose special committee

The Senate on Friday took up concerns over children’s use of social media platforms, with lawmakers calling for safeguards to protect users under 18 and proposing the formation of a special committee to examine regulatory options. The issue was raised through a calling-attention notice submitted by multiple senators, prompting a discussion on the risks posed by unregulated access to digital platforms for minors.

Presiding over the session, Senator Sherry Rehman said some form of oversight was necessary and suggested setting up a special committee to develop recommendations in consultation with key stakeholders.

She proposed that the committee include representatives from the ministries of information technology, interior, education and law, along with members of parliamentary parties and provincial governments. She added that the final decision on the committee’s formation would rest with the Senate chairman.

Speaking on the notice, Senator Falak Naz said most social media platforms were designed for adults and exposed children to inappropriate content, online harassment and exploitation. She cited recent incidents involving underage social media users to underline the potential dangers of unmonitored online activity.

She urged the government to develop a comprehensive legal framework, including mandatory age verification, parental supervision tools and protective measures for minors. She also called for restrictions on the use of platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, as well as VPNs, by children under 18, and sought a briefing from the IT ministry on existing laws and future plans.

Senator Fawzia Arshad said the issue had become a major concern for parents and required a collective response. She stressed the importance of counselling and guidance in educational institutions to help children navigate online spaces and avoid harmful behaviour, noting that adolescents were particularly vulnerable without proper support.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry described the matter as a national issue rather than one limited to the IT sector. He said the ministries of education and interior, along with law enforcement and cybercrime agencies, should be involved in developing solutions aligned with international practices. He suggested referring the matter to the relevant standing committee for further deliberation.

Senator Sherry Rehman noted that some countries, including Australia, had introduced restrictions on social media use for younger users, but cautioned against blanket bans. She said social media also had educational uses and stressed the need for a balanced and measured approach that considered all aspects of the issue.