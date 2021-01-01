Sehat Sahulat Card launched in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday termed the provision of “Sehat Sahulat Card” a milestone towards the pattern of the State of Madina.

Addressing the launching ceremony of “Sehat Sahulat Card” (Zone-III) here, the chief minister hoped that the health cards will ensure solution of the free healthcare related issues in the province.

He said that the provincial government has decided to add kidney and liver transplant treatment in the universal health programme. He added that the people of Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan and Haripur will get free treatment.

Mahmood claimed that the people of southern districts will also get health cards till the end of this month.