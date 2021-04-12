Sign inSubscribe
The auditors want to leave

Deloitte’s left, and EY is reportedly evaluating a similar decision. We explain what is happening and why it can hit Pakistan hard

Babar Nizami
By Babar Nizami

On November 15, 2020, an earthquake shook Corporate Pakistan, and absolutely nobody wanted to talk about it.

On that day Deloitte, the largest accounting and professional services firm in the world, and the biggest of the Big Four firms globally, left Pakistan. Search the newspapers for the next day, or frankly for several weeks after that, and you will find absolutely no announcement, no coverage, and no analysis.

But the silence does not change the facts. Yes, Deloitte was the smallest of the Big Four accounting firms in terms of its revenue share in Pakistan, but this is still a big deal. A very big deal. And it has considerable implications that will reverberate far beyond the world of accounting in Pakistan.

With Deloitte’s exit in November 2020, Pakistan is now the largest country by population – and the only one among the biggest ten countries in the world by population – to not have all Big Four accounting firms present inside the country.

Pakistan is the second-largest economy after heavily-sanctioned Iran to not have all Big Four accounting firms. The next largest economy to not have all Big Four is Ethiopia, which is about one-third the size of the Pakistani economy. There are economies in other parts of the world that are one-hundredth the size of Pakistan that still have all of the Big Four firms supporting their corporate sector.

This story will talk about why Deloitte left Pakistan, what that means for Pakistan’s accounting sector, and what it means for the wider economy.

What made Deloitte leave

Let us first specify exactly what happened.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

(Editor’s note: Despite repeated reminders, Asim Siddiqui, country managing partner EY Ford Rhodes, Pakistan did not respond to the questions emailed to him by Profit. However, after the publication of this story an industry insider told Profit that the threat of EY exiting from Pakistan was constantly looming for the last year and a half, but recently they agreed on an operating protocol due to which there is no immediate threat)

 

Babar Nizami
Babar Nizami
Babar Nizami is Executive Editor, Profit at Pakistan Today. He can be reached via email at [email protected] He tweets @Bnizami

