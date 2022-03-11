KP govt to establish business park for women in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to set up a women’s business park in Peshawar.

The government officials were of the view that the park will involve women in business and strengthen their financial position. The provincial government will spend Rs892 million on the establishment of the park and it will provide easy business facilities for women.

According to KP Industries and Commerce department sources, the provincial government has launched several schemes to involve women in business. The federal government will also play its role in setting up business park while the provincial government will provide all possible facilities to women industrialists.

Women industrialists from different districts including Peshawar had demanded the provincial government for measures to provide facilities under one roof after which the provincial government has proposed this plan which will be implemented in the next financial year.