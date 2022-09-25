The state of Punjab’s industries

Pakistan’s bastion of political power and its largest province, Punjab, which has also been ground zero for recent political confrontation, continues to push an industrial reforms and innovation agenda.

Spearheading this push is the focus on Special Economic Zones (SEZs), but following closely are other innovations targeting speciality zones and policies that can help boost high potential sectors.

Industries in Punjab, which range from textile to surgical instruments, make a substantial contribution to Pakistan’s economy. According to government data, there are more than 48,000 industrial units in Punjab, which includes over 39,000 small and cottage industries.

A big chunk of industries belong to the textile sector. According to data obtained from the Punjab government, there are currently 11,820 textile units functional in Punjab while the number of ginning industries is 6,778.

But textile is just one part. Some 6,355 units process agricultural raw materials, including food industries. Lahore and the Gujranwala division have the highest number of small and light engineering units while Sialkot district is best in sports and surgical equipment as well as cutlery. Moreover, Punjab also has vast mineral deposits like coal, rock salt, dolomite, gypsum and silica sand.