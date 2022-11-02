Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Silkbank addresses NPL issue, enters REIT agreement for disposal of mortgaged land

Arif Habib Limited informs board that it has identified potential investors which could fulfill regulatory requirements

By Staff Report

Silkbank has informed through a press release that in order to improve the bank’s financial position, Silkbank has entered into a REIT arrangement for the disposal of mortgaged land with Arif Habib REIT Management Company (RMC). This was primarily because of the various provisions in 2020 that the bank underwent against some borrowers engaged primarily in the real estate business, which were secured against mortgage of land.

This development will substantially address the bank’s Nonperforming loans (NPL) issue and result in major provision reversals.

Silkbank also entered into an agreement for disposal for its owned properties with the RMC. This will not only reduce non-earning assets of the Bank but significant capital gains are also expected to be realized by it. The Bank has already received approx. Rs.2.6 billion as down payment against the said REIT structure.

The bank has also entered into arrangements with other major borrowers to ensure expeditious recovery of loans classified in 2020. It expects most of these provisions to reverse within the next 12 – 24 months through the settlement and sale of mortgaged properties.

Moreover, to improve the bank’s financial performance The bank has registered a 41 per cent growth in its credit cards and personal loan products, increasing profit before taxes from Rs1.57 billion in 2019 to Rs2.23 billion in 2020. The deposits of the bank substantially increased by Rs21 billion compared to December 2019, taking the total deposit base to Rs 160 billion. Local currency Current Account grew by 32 per cent while CASA deposits improved from 61 per cent in December 2019 to 63 per cent in December 2020. The bank’s net revenue also increased by Rs2.96 billion registering 61 per cent growth while expenses declined by Rs638 million, a decline of 8 per cent.

Earlier in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange dated October 31, 2022, Silkbank informed that Park View Enclave limited is no longer pursuing its Public Announcement of Intention (PAI). Arif Habib Limited (AHL), manager to the offer informed that due to changes in business priorities, Park View Enclave will no longer pursue the PAI. Park View was interested in acquiring at least 51 per cent of the business with investment of upto Rs12 billion. 

AHL also informed the board that they have identified various other strong potential investors that have prospects of meeting regulatory criteria. AHL also claims that the board will be updated with PAIs in the coming weeks. This equity injection through investment will help the bank with its post capitalization and complying with regulatory capital requirements and will work in hand with the current steps undertaken by the bank. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan could face difficulty in restructuring its dollar bonds: Report
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

  1. Why is this bank reporting and comparing figures for 2019 & 2020. What about its results for 2021 till 3rd quarter 2022?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan could face difficulty in restructuring its dollar bonds: Report

According to a report by the Financial Times, there could be a big problem in the option to restructure one of Pakistan’s close-to-maturity dollar...
Read more
HEADLINES

Toyota starts year by making money from being a bank instead of a car company

LAHORE: Toyota Indus Motor Company, the maker of Toyota automobiles in Pakistan, released their earnings for Q1FY23 to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday....
Read more
HEADLINES

Honda Atlas increases motorcycle prices for the seventh time this year

LAHORE: Atlas Honda has announced its seventh price increase for 2022. The new prices are as follows:  Atlas Honda’s decision to increase their prices comes...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA’s loss for the year increases to Rs67bn

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) released their financials for Q3CY22 to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. The company is ending the quarter with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

The story of Jack Ma | Profit Profiles

“I’ve been rejected 31 times…” We look at how a Chinese English teacher changed the world of electronic business-to-business forever. And made $46 billion...

India won’t play cricket in Pakistan. We don’t need them to | Featured in Profit

PIA’s loss for the year increases to Rs67bn

Virtual Cashiers: a new outsourcing opportunity?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.