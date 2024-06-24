The government is preparing to increase the price of petrol by approximately Rs7 per litre for the first half of July 2024, aligning with the upward trend in international oil prices. This adjustment would mark the end of four consecutive reductions, which collectively lowered prices by Rs35 per litre.
Petrol prices expected to surge by approximately Rs7 per litre
