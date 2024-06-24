Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petrol prices expected to surge by approximately Rs7 per litre

By News Desk
petrol price.

The government is preparing to increase the price of petrol by approximately Rs7 per litre for the first half of July 2024, aligning with the upward trend in international oil prices. This adjustment would mark the end of four consecutive reductions, which collectively lowered prices by Rs35 per litre.

In the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget, the federal government has decided to raise the maximum petroleum levy to Rs80 per unit on High-Speed Diesel Oil (HSDO) and Motor Gasoline.

Additionally, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is anticipated to rise by about Rs10.50 per litre due to an increase in its global price.

The final adjustment in fuel prices, scheduled for announcement at midnight on June 30, 2024, will reflect ongoing international market fluctuations and exchange rate dynamics. These new prices will be effective for the subsequent 15-day period.

In the previous fortnight, the government had reduced petrol and HSD prices for three consecutive updates, slashing rates by Rs10.2 and Rs2.33 per litre respectively, to Rs258.16 and Rs267.89 per litre.

Previous article
PSX closes lower by 578 points as profit-taking dampens market sentiment
Next article
SSGCL’s power struggle: Controversy surrounds Dr. Shamshad Akhtar’s extended tenure as chairperson of SSGCL board
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSO advocates equity swaps as sole solution for circular debt issue

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation's largest oil-marketing company, asserts that an equity swap remains the sole viable method to address its circular debt...

FinMin vows consultation with public and business community on economic decisions

LPG prices surge by Rs50 per KG

KP to receive Rs1.2 trillion in federal transfers for FY2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.