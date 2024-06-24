Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX closes lower by 578 points as profit-taking dampens market sentiment

By the closing bell, the KSE-100 settled at 78,232.10, down by 578.40 points or 0.73%

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed selling pressure on Monday, resulting in a decline of 578 points in the benchmark KSE-100 Index during trading.

Starting the session on a positive note, the KSE-100 reached an intra-day high of 79,388.12 points. However, profit-taking activities reversed the trend, pulling the index into negative territory.

By the closing bell, the KSE-100 settled at 78,232.10, down by 578.40 points or 0.73%.

Key sectors such as automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and pharmaceuticals experienced significant selling pressure. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO, SHEL, MCB, and MEBL ended the day in the red.

The recent bullish trend in the PSX over the past two trading days, supported by a favorable budget announcement without negative tax proposals, was countered by profit-taking today.

Analysts at Intermarket Securities Limited noted, “The market is likely to remain range-bound in the near term. The next significant event will be the passage of the budget in parliament, following the apparent withdrawal of concerns by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which will facilitate talks with the IMF for a new program.”

Additionally, the brokerage highlighted the positive impact of Pakistan’s military operation, Azm-estehkam, on security conditions, potentially boosting foreign direct investment (FDI) and improving market perception among international investors.

Globally, Asian shares were under pressure amid anticipation of US inflation data and geopolitical developments, including the US presidential debate and the French election.

In currency markets, the Pakistani rupee saw a marginal depreciation of 0.04% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, closing at 278.62.

Trading volume on the PSX’s all-share index decreased to 385.17 million shares, with the value of shares traded declining to Rs15.45 billion.

Pervez Ahmed Co led the volume with 46.84 million shares traded, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 20.76 million shares and Hub Power Co. with 20.11 million shares.

Out of 432 companies traded, 122 recorded gains, 254 saw losses, while 56 remained unchanged.

Previous article
Gold price per tola soars by Rs500 in Pakistan
Next article
Petrol prices expected to surge by approximately Rs7 per Litre
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

LPG prices surge by Rs50 per KG

The cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has surged by Rs50 per kilogram, as reported by Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Distributors Association. Khokhar...

KP to receive Rs1.2 trillion in federal transfers for FY2024-25

Cotton ginners initiate nationwide strike over new taxes, power tariff hike

Auto financing drops for 23rd consecutive month, down 22.5% YoY in May 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.