Gold price per tola soars by Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Monday, reflecting an uptick in international rates. The price per tola rose to Rs242,000, marking a gain of Rs500 from the previous day’s levels. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to Rs207,476, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This increase follows a decline on Saturday when the gold price per tola had dropped by Rs1,400 to Rs241,500.

Internationally, the price of gold also saw an upward trend, reaching $2,328 per ounce (with a premium of $20), up by $8 for the day, as reported by APGJSA.

In contrast, silver prices remained steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Earlier in April, gold had peaked at an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market, underscoring the volatility and fluctuations in precious metal prices.