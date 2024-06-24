Sign inSubscribe
Gold price per tola soars by Rs500 in Pakistan

This increase follows a decline on Saturday when the gold price per tola had dropped by Rs1,400 to Rs241,500

Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Monday, reflecting an uptick in international rates. The price per tola rose to Rs242,000, marking a gain of Rs500 from the previous day’s levels. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to Rs207,476, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This increase follows a decline on Saturday when the gold price per tola had dropped by Rs1,400 to Rs241,500.

Internationally, the price of gold also saw an upward trend, reaching $2,328 per ounce (with a premium of $20), up by $8 for the day, as reported by APGJSA.

In contrast, silver prices remained steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Earlier in April, gold had peaked at an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market, underscoring the volatility and fluctuations in precious metal prices.

