HBL leads cybersecurity efforts in Pakistan

By Press Release
Asif Meenai, Chief Information Security Officer – HBL, (standing 2nd from left), along with Shoukat Bizinjo, Additional Director – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), (standing 3rd from left), Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman – P@SHA, (standing 4th from left), Dr. Haider Abbas, Director General – National CERT, (standing 5th from left), and Hussein Hassanali, President – ISACA Karachi (standing 5th from right), at the 16th International Information Security Conference.

KARACHI: Building on its tradition of leadership in cybersecurity, HBL sponsored the 16th International Information Security Conference, in collaboration with Total Communications, on 25 July 2024. The event brought together experts in the industry to share their views on cybersecurity, its risks, and measures to overcome them.

HBL’s exclusive sponsorship of this conference year after year underscores the Bank’s leadership role in promoting cybersecurity efforts in Pakistan. In recognition of its efforts to develop thought leadership on cybersecurity and propagate cybersecurity awareness across industry and academia, HBL was awarded the “Cyber Security Industry Awareness Lead Award.” The award was jointly presented by Dr Haider Abbas, Director General – National CERT, Shoukat Bizinjo, Additional Director – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman – P@SHA.

Speaking at the event, Asif Meenai, Chief Information Security Officer – HBL, said, “Treating cyber risk apart from other business risks renders it overly technical, mysterious, and separate. Organizations need broader, deeper, more dynamic, and holistic risk management approaches. The competitive, technological, and regulatory environments demand it, as do clients, suppliers, investors and other stakeholders. Alignment of business and cyber strategies, integration of business processes and cyber controls and linkages between business outcomes and cyber analytics are essential elements of a holistic approach towards cybersecurity.”

Press Release
Press Release

