Etihad Town launched in Sialkot: The most trustworthy real estate brand broadens its horizons

With its unwavering dedication to quality, transparency, and timely project delivery, Etihad Town has earned its reputation as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand. Having already delivered successful projects in Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan, Etihad Town continues to redefine modern urban development, gaining the confidence of thousands of homeowners and investors nationwide.

Carrying forward this legacy, Etihad Town now introduces its latest venture — Etihad Town Sialkot — a development set to reshape the real estate market in the city. Ideally located on the prominent Sialkot Daska Road, just 2 minutes from the Motorway Interchange, the project enjoys prime accessibility and exceptional growth prospects.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by the esteemed leadership of Etihad Town: Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan. Both Chairman Munir and Executive Director Raheel Munir addressed the gathering, offering insights into the project’s vision and long-term goals. Their strategic leadership has positioned Etihad Town as a respected and recognizable name in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

A key moment at the launch was the unveiling of the Etihad Town Sialkot TVC featuring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Vasay Chaudhry, both of whom were also present at the event. Attendees included notable Strategic Sales Partners, prominent Investors, and valued Clients from across Pakistan — a testament to the high level of interest and confidence the project has generated.

This new society presents both residential and commercial plots, giving flexibility to both investors and end-users. Notably, development activities are already underway — once again proving the brand’s dedication to efficient and timely execution, a hallmark of Etihad Town’s success.

Etihad Town Sialkot brings forward a convenient 3-year payment plan, completely free of hidden development charges. This further reinforces the company’s transparent practices. The project also boasts 100% approval from all relevant government bodies, providing complete assurance to investors.

During the event, Etihad Town’s CEO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan shared his thoughts:

“Etihad Town is not just about building housing societies — it’s about building trust, communities, and the future. With the launch of Etihad Town Sialkot, we are bringing the same quality and commitment that we’re known for in Lahore. We are here to deliver, and we are here to stay.”

With Sialkot rapidly emerging as a key economic and residential hub, Etihad Town Sialkot offers a timely and trustworthy investment avenue — one firmly backed by a brand known to deliver on its promises.