Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Short-term inflation eases to 27-month low 

Sensitive Price Indicator sees decline of 0.10% WoW, 16.69% YoY for the week ended on August 22, 2024

By News Desk

Short-term inflation in Pakistan eased by 0.10% to the 27-month low of 16.69% for the week ended on August 22, 2024, compared to the same week of the previous year. 

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), a downturn in the weekly inflation was mainly driven by declining prices of tomatoes which lowered 21.96%, and wheat flour by 2.77%.  

Another major decrease was observed in the prices of Onions (1.70%), Sugar (1.43%), Chicken (1.25%), Pulse Masoor (1.00%) and Bread (0.61%). 

Contrary to this, an increase was observed in the prices of Eggs (6.10%), Pulse Gram (6.05%), Potatoes (2.41%), Cooked Daal (0.89%), Cooked Beef (0.74%), Mustard Oil (0.63%), Beef (0.47%), Shirting (0.43%), Milk Fresh (0.39%) and LPG (0.16%). 

PBS data shows that out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18%) items increased, 9 (17.64%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable during the week under review. 

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 16.69% led by Gas Charges for Q1 (570.00%), Onions (79.51%), Pulse Gram (51.34%), Tomatoes (28.10%), Powered Milk (26.14%), Gents Sandal (25.01%), Beef (23.89%), Pulse Moong (23.88%), Shirting (23.61%), Garlic (22.84%), Salt Powder (21.36%) and Georgette (15.18%). 

While major decrease was witnessed in the prices of Wheat Flour (36.12%), Chilies Powder (17.78%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (16.91%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (10.50%), Petrol (10.07%), Sugar (9.62%), Diesel (9.22%), Rice Basmati Broken (8.88%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (7.63%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (6.51%) and Mustard Oil (4.00%). 

The sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. 

Previous article
Declining T-bill yields, strong corporate results drive PSX to 1% weekly gain: report
Next article
Pakistan seeks additional $1.5bn loan from Saudi Arabia to secure IMF bailout
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Finmin discusses aviation sector with Pegasus Airlines chair and Lucky Cement...

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Mehmat T. Nane, Chairperson of Pegasus Airlines, and Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited, on...

Oil climbs with U.S. Federal Reserve pivot

India beats China as top buyer of Russian oil

Gold price rises by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan, hits new record

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.