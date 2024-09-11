Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan to host key SCO trade ministers meeting, India to join virtually

Discussions to focus on regional trade, connectivity, and sustainable development; outcomes to be reviewed in October

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to host the 23rd Meeting of Ministers responsible for Foreign Economic and Trade Activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Thursday, according to an official announcement. The meeting will be chaired by Pakistan’s Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan.

Trade ministers from all SCO member countries have been invited, including India’s trade minister, who will participate virtually instead of attending in person. This event marks a significant platform for member states to enhance regional cooperation in trade, connectivity, and sustainable development.

The meeting comes after preparatory sessions conducted by the Commission of Senior Officials (CSO) of SCO member states, which concluded in Islamabad earlier this week on September 10-11, 2024.

The ministers will focus on strategies to deepen trade ties, foster regional economic collaboration, and improve connectivity across the SCO region, which represents nearly half of the world’s population and a significant share of global GDP.

The outcomes of these discussions will be presented during the upcoming Council of Heads of Government meeting, scheduled for October 15-16, 2024, in Islamabad. As the current Chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, Pakistan is taking the lead in promoting economic cooperation within the bloc.

Founded in 2001, the SCO has evolved into a major regional organization, with members including India, Pakistan, and Iran. It serves as a platform to balance Western alliances and strengthen regional cooperation on economic, trade, and strategic matters.

Previous article
Public rejects official inflation figure as prices continue to soar
News Desk
News Desk

