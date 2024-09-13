Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP to observe bank holiday on September 17 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Public and private offices to remain closed as nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday that it will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a statement, the SBP confirmed, “The SBP will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 A.H.), on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Sallallahu Alayhi Wa-Sallam).”

This comes after the federal government declared September 17 a public holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, schools, colleges, and both public and private offices will remain closed on the same day.

Muslims worldwide commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Mawlid al-Nabawi, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Previous article
Gold prices soar to record high of Rs265,900 per tola in Pakistan
Next article
Oil prices rise as US production slowly resumes after hurricane
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.