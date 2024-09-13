SBP to observe bank holiday on September 17 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday that it will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a statement, the SBP confirmed, “The SBP will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 A.H.), on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Sallallahu Alayhi Wa-Sallam).”

This comes after the federal government declared September 17 a public holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, schools, colleges, and both public and private offices will remain closed on the same day.

Muslims worldwide commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Mawlid al-Nabawi, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.