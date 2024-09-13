Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices soar to record high of Rs265,900 per tola in Pakistan

Local market follows global trends, 10-gram gold also sees a significant rise amid international surge

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: After a brief decline in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan surged once again on Friday, mirroring the upward trend in international markets. The price of gold per tola jumped by Rs2,900, reaching a record high of Rs265,900, according to the latest figures from the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs2,486, bringing it to Rs227,966. This increase followed a Rs1,000 drop in the previous day’s session, where the price had settled at Rs263,000 per tola.

In global markets, gold prices also saw a sharp rise on Friday. APGJSA reported that the international rate rose by $51, taking the price to $2,566 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices followed suit, increasing by Rs50 to settle at Rs2,950 per tola.

Last month, gold reached what was then a record high of Rs263,700 per tola, before surpassing it on September 11 with a price of Rs264,000.

Previous article
SBP injects Rs11.77 trillion into market through OMOs
Next article
SBP to observe bank holiday on September 17 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.