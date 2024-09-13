SBP injects Rs11.77 trillion into market through OMOs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected a total of Rs11.77 trillion into the financial system through conventional and Shariah-compliant Open Market Operations (OMOs) on Friday, aiming to stabilise liquidity in the banking sector.

The OMOs included a reverse repo purchase and a Mudarabah-based OMO, highlighting the SBP’s efforts to ensure liquidity across both conventional and Islamic financial frameworks.

In the conventional OMO, the SBP injected Rs11.65 trillion through two tenors—7-day and 28-day.

For the 7-day tenor, Rs2.64 trillion was accepted at a rate of return of 17.56%, while for the 28-day tenor, Rs9.004 trillion was accepted at the same rate of 17.56%.

The move was aimed at providing liquidity to the banking sector, with a total of 51 quotes offered across both tenors.

Meanwhile, in the Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO, the SBP injected Rs125 billion through a 7-day tenor at a rate of return of 17.59%.

Only one bid was received for this operation, and no bids were received for the 28-day tenor.

These liquidity injections are part of the SBP’s broader efforts to maintain financial stability and ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system, catering to both conventional and Islamic banking sectors.