Drug price deregulation has come to Pakistan. What will this mean?

In early 2022, there was a severe shortage of paracetamol, and of course, the blame game began as to who might be responsible. Some members of the Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) seized headlines, boldly accusing drug manufacturers of intentionally orchestrating a paracetamol shortage. What did they allege was the drug companies’ motive? To coerce consumers into buying a pricier, higher-dose variant of 665 mg, rather than the standard 500 mg. While the accusation may have added intrigue to an otherwise familiar dilemma, it highlighted a deeper issue in Pakistan’s healthcare: the chronic, and at times crippling, scarcity of essential medicines.

For decades, the state has attempted to keep medicine prices low, ostensibly to aid citizens but, arguably, more as a populist pitch for votes. The results of this paternalistic approach are exactly what one might expect: drugs vanishing from shelves, poorer quality substitutes, and profits evaporating for companies brave (or foolish) enough to stay in the game. Many have simply packed up and left Pakistan altogether. The result? Both consumers and producers end up as collateral damage in the policymakers’ convoluted strategy.

The drug shortage problem

Drug shortages are no stranger to Pakistan. Each year, key medications become elusive, pushing patients to either seek costly imported versions or turn to black-market alternatives. A recent survey by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics found that in Rawalpindi and Islamabad alone, 48 registered drugs were absent from pharmacies, and 67 others were in critically short supply. The scarcity of medicines is not a new phenomenon; in fact, it dates back to Pakistan’s early days. During a 1954 Constituent Assembly session, members decried the severe shortages, prompting the Health Minister to promise relief through imports. Fast forward to 1976, and Arthur Homer Furnia, an American health sector analyst, noted that public healthcare facilities were suffering due to chronic pilfering of medicines.

Today, Pakistan is home to around 750 pharmaceutical plants—vastly more than the near-nonexistent capacity of 1954, or even the fewer than 100 manufacturers present in the 1970s. But despite this growth, the shortages endure. So, what fuels this perpetual drought of essential drugs?

The answer lies largely in Pakistan’s strict regulatory framework, which has had unintended consequences. The government’s pricing policies are especially restrictive, and the nation’s dependency on imported raw materials makes matters worse. With 95 per cent of pharmaceutical ingredients imported, the industry is at the mercy of global supply chains. A disrupted global supply can easily translate into domestic shortages, as demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, not a single one of the roughly 1,200 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is manufactured locally; Pakistan’s dependency on foreign imports is complete. Meanwhile, the rupee’s depreciation has led to steep increases in the cost of these imports, yet government pricing policies hold drug prices—and thereby profit margins—in a tight grip. Politically, price increases are highly sensitive, and successive administrations have hesitated to adjust them. The result? When raw material costs surged, as they did recently for paracetamol, rising from Rs. 600 to Rs. 2,600 per kilogram, manufacturers found it unsustainable to keep production going. Production ground to a halt, and consumers, once again, were left at the mercy of the black market. Finally, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) proposed an increase in paracetamol prices, yet this remedy remains stuck at the Cabinet level.

The ongoing shortage of Panadol tablets has led to peculiar scenes, such as the confiscation of 27,000 boxes in Peshawar. Media outlets swiftly blamed a so-called “drug mafia,” implying that manufacturers and distributors were colluding to create scarcity. However, while conspiracy theories abound, a sober look reveals that the driving factors are far more prosaic: outdated pricing models and the high costs of imported raw materials.

Faced with government inaction, pharmaceutical companies have responded creatively. One strategy is to shift production towards higher-dose medications, such as the aforementioned 665 mg Panadol, whose higher price can better offset production costs. Another workaround is to cease manufacturing certain drugs, only to reintroduce them under new brand names or categorise them as “nutraceuticals,” which are less tightly regulated, allowing for a broader pricing margin. Lastly, some lower-quality producers go one step further by selling raw materials at black-market prices or smuggling them—a practice vividly illustrated by the recent seizure of Rs34 billion worth of ketamine, destined for export.

In short, while Pakistan’s perennial drug shortages are often framed as a case of market manipulation, the true culprits are an outdated regulatory framework and an overreliance on imports.

History of tight regulation

Historically, Pakistan’s drug pricing policies have been tightly controlled. The entire pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan is regulated by the government under a legislative framework first created by the 1966 Drug Act, which also created the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

DRAP has introduced pricing policies first in 2015 and then in 2018 that were designed to ensure that pharmaceutical companies are able to continue to make profits on their products while also not increasing the prices too much for the public. Coming as it did after a 15-year effective moratorium on drug price increases, that change was considered welcome by the industry.

But the structural problem was this: the government used to set both the retail price as well as the retailers’ margins, which effectively means that gross profit margins for the entire industry are set by regulatory fiat. The manufacturer is able to receive a price between 20% and 25% below the retail price, which meant that the entire supply chain operated on margins contained in that 25% margin.

Pharmaceutical companies argued that they need both patent protection for the newly researched drugs that they have produced, as well as the ability to charge whatever prices they deem fit in order to be able to cover the cost of the research and development that goes into producing new and innovative therapies.

Critics of the pharmaceutical industry argued that pharmaceutical products are not like other products where a consumer has many other choices, including the ability to choose not to buy the product. A life-saving product is something that the person who needs it values very highly and would be willing to pay even extortionate levels of prices to secure access to something that will keep them alive. But it is in society’s interest that as many people as possible have access to the healthcare products they need, and hence they advocate for price controls.

The approach advocated by the pharmaceutical companies is one adopted pretty much only by the United States. Virtually every other country in the world has some form of price controls over and above any public health insurance program they may have. That means that most countries not only offer free or highly subsidized healthcare to their citizens, they also force the pharmaceutical companies to charge prices determined by government bureaucrats, and not the market.

In effect, this means that the large multinational pharmaceutical companies – whether they be American or European – make their money in the United States to help pay for the research and development activities they conduct for breakthrough therapies. The United States is subsidizing the development of advanced treatment for the whole world.

Pakistan has historically been like almost every other country in the world in that it has government-mandated price controls for pharmaceutical products. And the government not only mandated the initial price, it mandates just how much they can go up each year, and how much each participant in the supply chain is allowed to keep as their profit margin.

The recent deregulation marks a significant shift. For the first time since the Drugs Act of 1976, pharmaceutical companies will have greater autonomy in setting prices for non-essential drugs. This decision, welcomed by the industry, is seen as a necessary correction to years of stifling regulation that left companies struggling with unsustainable profit margins amid rising production costs and a devaluing rupee.

Yet, the move has not been without controversy. Critics argue that deregulation could lead to skyrocketing prices, placing essential medicines out of reach for the average Pakistani. The Lahore High Court’s decision to stay the deregulation on February 22, 2024, was the predictable populist response to the deregulation. The stay order was then vacated on April 5, 2024.

The issue is emblematic of the broader challenges facing Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry. The country’s reliance on imported raw materials, coupled with high inflation and currency devaluation, has squeezed profit margins to the point where companies are forced to either cut production or absorb losses. The case of Panadol—a widely used pain and fever reliever—illustrates this dilemma. Production was slashed, leading to widespread shortages, after GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) struggled to secure a price increase in line with rising production costs.

What the deregulation has done already

In February 2024, the government’s new policy finally allowed manufacturers of non-essential drugs to adjust prices without DRAP’s cumbersome approval process. The early results have been encouraging, with profit margins rebounding across the board. By the first quarter of 2024, the industry’s average gross profit margin had risen from 32.4% to 33%, with standout improvements from GlaxoSmithKline, which saw margins rise from a paltry 7% to a healthier 14.5%.

The real growth occurred in the second quarter, with average gross margins leaping from 25.8% in 2023 to 35.6% in 2024, fully reflecting the new freedom to adjust prices. And this, despite the fact that the rupee has not regained its strength, hovering around Rs276 to the dollar.

The positive ripple effects are being felt across operational metrics, with operating margins climbing from 7.8% in the first half of 2023 to 12.7% in the same period of 2024. Such data is manna from heaven for the industry, signalling a rare alignment of economic viability and regulatory support. Even the beleaguered Searle Pakistan, which had booked losses in the previous year, saw substantial improvements in profitability. It’s a testament to the power of deregulation, albeit within limits.

However, the government’s cautious approach—retaining control over essential drug prices—suggests an awareness of the pitfalls. Complete laissez-faire pricing in the pharmaceutical sector could be perilous, creating barriers to essential medicines for the nation’s poorer citizens. The balance, then, is a delicate one: should policymakers push further toward deregulation, prioritising industry sustainability, or focus on affordability at the risk of repeating past mistakes?

The past shows that Pakistan’s experiment with price controls has consistently failed to deliver a stable drug supply and maintain product quality. And, as every economist will attest, price controls are rarely a path to efficiency or growth. The notion that private companies will happily operate at a loss to benefit the common man is as fanciful as it is dangerous. When forced to produce at low margins, manufacturers either cut quality or leave entirely—both outcomes that hurt consumers.

What deregulation could do

The most deregulated drug prices in the world exist in the United States, a market where until recently even the government’s own insurance programs were forbidden by law to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers, let along have price controls of any kind. Ask the pharmaceutical lobby in the United States why they push for such regulations, and their answer will be simple: the high drug prices pay for innovation.

This then raises the big question: could allowing higher prices result in more innovation among pharmaceutical products within Pakistan. The answer is – tentatively – a maybe. Perhaps it is no coincidence that earlier this year, very shortly after the deregulation of drug prices, Ferozons’ Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences has successfully launched its first human insulin drug under the brand name Ferulin. This drug is the first biosimilar to be launched in Pakistan that addresses diabetes, one of the most prevalent diseases in Pakistan.

A biopharmaceutical, also known as a biological medical product, or biologic, is any pharmaceutical drug product manufactured in, extracted from, or semisynthesized from biological sources, as opposed to other drugs that are manufactured through a chemical process.

Candidly, while some of this kind of innovative drug may become a bit more available in Pakistan after drug price deregulation, it is highly unlikely that Pakistan will become a hub of pharmaceutical and life sciences innovation for the simple reason that the global market for such innovation is highly skewed and concentrated almost entirely in the United States.

Even some of the largest, most profitable European and Japanese pharmaceutical and life sciences companies do a substantial proportion of their clinical trials in the United States and count the US launch of their products as its true global launch since America is where pharmaceutical companies sell their products in order to actually get paid.

Pakistan deregulating is prices is a drop in the bucket for global pharmaceutical companies, and while it certainly will help alleviate the shortages problem, it is unlikely to make Pakistan a major hub of pharmaceutical innovation.

What it may do, however, is make Pakistan part of the global drug discovery and research supply chain by make it more financially viable to also conduct clinical trials in Pakistan.

We have already had a small taste of what that could look like during the 2020 global pandemic, when some of the drug trials for one of the most effective drugs against Covid-19 – Remdesivir – were conducted in Pakistan. The existence of those drug trials in Pakistan for a cutting edge drug meant that Pakistanis got access to such technologically advanced pharmaceuticals well before one might have expected Pakistan to get access to such drugs.

In this realm, one of the most important partnerships for Pakistan’s economy is that between Gilead – the American life sciences giant – and Ferozsons Laboratories, the Pakistani pharmaceutical manufacturer. Gilead develops highly innovative, but very expensive, products and is willing to market them in Pakistan for much lower than its US prices in partnership with Ferozsons.

But even though the prices are much lower than the US, they are still higher than what might have been allowed under the older, more restrictive pricing regimes. A more relaxed regime might mean we get access to better, more innovative products, faster.

The balancing act

What might work is a shift towards a flexible pricing model that considers inflation, raw material costs, and the rupee’s depreciation. A regulatory framework that allows prices to adjust within reason, with state intervention reserved for monitoring quality and supply, may be a more viable solution. Allowing companies to function without arbitrary pricing hurdles is, after all, essential for sustaining a high-quality pharmaceutical sector.

The financial results following the 2024 deregulation provide ample evidence that the industry can rebound if given breathing room. But there’s no room for complacency. Pakistan’s policymakers must tread carefully to avoid the past’s paternalistic pitfalls while recognising the necessity of profitability for the nation’s health sector.

For now, deregulation has indeed injected a dose of vitality into the pharmaceutical industry, reversing years of policy-induced malaise. Whether it will also prove to be the cure for Pakistan’s deeper economic ailments remains to be seen.