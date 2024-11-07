Sign inSubscribe
PIA launches hiring process for new CEO

PIA has placed an advertisement, seeking applications from suitable candidates

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has initiated the hiring process for a new CEO, following the completion of current CEO Amir Hayat’s tenure. According to the airline’s advertisement, eligible candidates must be between 45 and 57 years of age, with at least 10 years of experience in the aviation industry or 20 years in leading large organizations. Applicants have a 15-day window to submit their applications from the date the advertisement was published.

Simultaneously, Punjab has reversed its stance on potentially acquiring PIA. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari clarified that there are no intentions from the provincial government to take ownership of the national airline. In a statement from Lahore, she confirmed, “Mian Nawaz Sharif never indicated that Punjab would purchase PIA,” refuting previous speculations.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remains committed to exploring an acquisition bid for PIA. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur affirmed his government’s readiness to exceed the existing bid of Rs. 10 billion, following a previous bid by the Blue World City consortium that fell below expectations. Gandapur highlighted KP’s improved financial position, noting a 44% increase in revenue, which supports the province’s interest in securing PIA ownership.

 

Israel signs deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing Co
Medical colleges’ tax exemptions cause up to Rs9bn revenue loss, FTO reports
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

