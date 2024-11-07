PIA launches hiring process for new CEO

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has initiated the hiring process for a new CEO, following the completion of current CEO Amir Hayat’s tenure. According to the airline’s advertisement, eligible candidates must be between 45 and 57 years of age, with at least 10 years of experience in the aviation industry or 20 years in leading large organizations. Applicants have a 15-day window to submit their applications from the date the advertisement was published.

Simultaneously, Punjab has reversed its stance on potentially acquiring PIA. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari clarified that there are no intentions from the provincial government to take ownership of the national airline. In a statement from Lahore, she confirmed, “Mian Nawaz Sharif never indicated that Punjab would purchase PIA,” refuting previous speculations.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remains committed to exploring an acquisition bid for PIA. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur affirmed his government’s readiness to exceed the existing bid of Rs. 10 billion, following a previous bid by the Blue World City consortium that fell below expectations. Gandapur highlighted KP’s improved financial position, noting a 44% increase in revenue, which supports the province’s interest in securing PIA ownership.