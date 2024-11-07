Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Israel signs deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing Co

By Reuters

The Israeli defence ministry said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to acquire 25 next generation F-15 fighter jets from Boeing Co.

It said the $5.2 billion agreement was part of a broader package of U.S. aid approved by the U.S. administration and Congress earlier this year and included an option for 25 additional aircraft.

The aircraft will be equipped with weapons systems integrated with existing Israeli weapons as well as having increased range and payloads.

“These advantages will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East,” the ministry said in a statement.

Delivery of the F-15 aircraft will begin in 2031, with 4-6 aircraft to be supplied annually, it said.

“This F-15 squadron, alongside the third F-35 squadron procured earlier this year, represents a historic enhancement of our air power and strategic reach – capabilities that proved crucial during the current war,” the director general of the defence ministry, Eyal Zamir, said in the statement.

 

Previous article
U.S. Supreme Court examines Facebook’s securities fraud case
Next article
PIA launches hiring process for new CEO
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Ghani Chemical opens Pakistan’s largest 275 TPD capacity gasses plant

GCIL has commissioned Pakistan’s largest and its 5th industrial and medical gases plant, with a 275 TPD capacity, at Hattar Special Economic Zone, Haripur

Serene Air risks sanctions for 4 grounded aircraft

About 17% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production shut due to Hurricane Rafael

Medical colleges’ tax exemptions cause up to Rs9bn revenue loss, FTO reports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.