FBR transfers 60 inland revenue officers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday transferred 60 inland revenue officers.

According to a notification issued by the FBR, 60 officers from the Inland Revenue Service have been transferred from their current locations.

The reshuffle includes officers from Grade 17 to Grade 20, marking a significant administrative move within the department.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced the new payment creation system, ‘ePayment 2.0’ an advanced platform designed to simplify tax payment processes for taxpayers across Pakistan.